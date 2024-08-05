Barnhart to perform at American Legion

Greenfield native Jeremy Barnhart will perform at the American Legion Post 25 every second Friday in August, September, and October, beginning this Friday. Submitted photo

By Gail Allen

Record-Herald Correspondent

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The American Legion Post 25 on State Route 22 will present Jeremy Barnhart, a local acoustic guitar player, live every second Friday in August, September, and October.

On Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m., the legion will offer a spaghetti dinner, salad bar and garlic bread for the meal. The entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.

Barnhart, a Greenfield native, suffered injuries in a serious car accident a few years ago and is now legally blind. Barnhart learned to play the guitar after his injury, according to commander John King of the American Legion.

Barnhart has played guitar at Champion’s Grill, Smitty’s Tavern, Ralph’s American Grill, the Greenfield Music Festival, and many other venues, and has his own YouTube channel.

The dinner and entertainment are open to the public. King said to bring a lawn chair, enjoy a bonfire, and enjoy music and dinner.