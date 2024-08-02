What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Children’s specialist Raina leads children on the annual Bike Bash ride to St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House. Thanks to St. Catherine’s hosting and Costumes for All Occasions for donating “Wizard of Oz” costumes. Submitted photos Children’s PSA Brooke and children’s specialist Raina were all dressed up for the “‘Oz” themed Bike Bash, and ready to ride the library’s book bike, Tony’s Traveling Tales.

Carnegie Public Library has plenty of programs for the whole family. Readers, join the next Reading Challenge in the Beanstack app: Books & Brushstrokes. Help us reach our community-wide goal of reading more than 7,500 books by the end of the year! Need more information about the Beanstack app? Stop by the library with your device and chat with one of our friendly librarians. While you are here, ask about other library apps: Hoopla, Libby, and the SEO Libraries App. Each with a unique purpose, but all created to provide you with reading and entertainment content for free!

Coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m., check out the Ohio School of Falconry! Meet and learn about five different owls, hawks, falcons, and buzzards, and learn about everything from raptor conservation to the sport of falconry. This event takes place at the soccer fields outside the Fayette County YMCA, located at 100 Civic Drive in Washington Court House. Thanks goes to Fayette Travel and Tourism for sponsoring this program. All ages are welcome! Then, on Thursday, Aug. 8, Ms. Bonnie will bring crafts to Jeffersonville Community Library, located at 4 N. Main St., Jeffersonville. Drop in anytime between 12 and 1:30 p.m. to make your own Sunshine Plaque! This program is for kids of all ages.

Calling all artists! Submit your 3”x3” canvas to the library’s Tiny Art Show by 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Please include your name and title of the work with your entry. Artists! Bring your friends and family to the Tiny Art Show opening reception on Friday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. All canvases will continue to be showcased through September. Join us to support our community’s artists and enjoy a unique, inspiring experience where small art makes a big impact!

Sign up for Flower Arranging with Brooke of Bellafield Flowers! Participants will create a beautiful floral arrangement to take home. Space for this workshop is limited, and registration is required. A fee of $55 is due at the time of registration; vase, instructions, and flowers are included. Register in the library at the Adult Circulation Desk.

Tuesdays at 11 a.m., Ms. Bonnie leads a weekly storytime: Bonnie’s Book at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. This storytime includes books, songs, fingerplays, and crafts, and is geared towards ages birth to 5 and siblings. Don’t miss it!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.