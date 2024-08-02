Logos to host special guests Aug. 6

Teresa Hurt Sharon Boland

The Logos organization is holding an event on Tuesday, Aug. 6 with special guests, Sharon Boland and Teresa Hurt, from Grants Pass, Oregon.

Sharon Boland

Conference speaker

Pastor

Author

Soloist with Nancy Harmon ministries

Vice president of Apple of His Eye Ministries, Anaheim Calif.

Frequent appearances on TBN, Daystar and Cornerstone Television Network

Founder of Loving Life Cancer Recovery

Anointed

Full of Jesus

Teresa Hurt

Worship leader

Musician

Singer

Administrator

Anointed

Full of Jesus

If you feel like you need some guidance, love, value, and an unintimidating environment, you will find it at this meeting.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

The Logos meeting is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.