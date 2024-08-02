Logos to host special guests Aug. 6

The Logos organization is holding an event on Tuesday, Aug. 6 with special guests, Sharon Boland and Teresa Hurt, from Grants Pass, Oregon.
Sharon Boland
Conference speaker
Pastor
Author
Soloist with Nancy Harmon ministries
Vice president of Apple of His Eye Ministries, Anaheim Calif.
Frequent appearances on TBN, Daystar and Cornerstone Television Network
Founder of Loving Life Cancer Recovery
Anointed
Full of Jesus
Teresa Hurt
Worship leader
Musician
Singer
Administrator
Anointed
Full of Jesus
If you feel like you need some guidance, love, value, and an unintimidating environment, you will find it at this meeting.
Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!
As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.
The Logos meeting is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House. Child care is provided.
For more information, call 740-335-9641.