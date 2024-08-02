‘Little Rusty’ to perform at Scarecrow Festival

The band “Little Rusty” will be playing on the main stage at the Scarecrow Festival on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 on Main Street in Washington Court House. Band members are (l-r) Bob Bushey on guitar, Brett Snively on guitar, Todd Newkirk lead singer (in truck bed), John Dalton base player, Eric Johnson acoustic guitar, and Joe Adams on drums. The “rusty truck” is a 1965 Ford F150 owned by Dan Summers of Washington Court House. The band plays old country. The Record-Herald will have more announcements about entertainment at the Scarecrow Festival as information is released.

Gail Allen | R-H photo