Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 5-9 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 5-9 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Cornhole

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Artiology (Journaling)

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Ping Pong

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch