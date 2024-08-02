Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 5-9 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 5-9 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Cornhole
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Artiology (Journaling)
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Ping Pong
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch