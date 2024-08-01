Westfall boys win Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament

Miami Trace freshman Carter Davidson tees off during the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. The Chillicothe Cavaliers were runner-up at the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Hillsboro senior Logan Zurface sinks a put during the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Pictured behind at left is Garison Marcum of Jackson and at right is Shane Crago of Washington. The Westfall Mustangs won the championship at the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Blue Lion senior Will Miller attempts a putt during the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. McClain senior Zane Adams hits a shot onto the 18th-green during the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

GREENFIELD — On Thursday, Buckeye Hills Country Club hosted the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational Tournament for both boys and girls golf teams. For the boys, Westfall came out as the champions with a team score of 157. Chillicothe also scored a 157, but the tiebreaker went to the lower score of each team’s fifth golfer, to which the Mustangs had the advantage.

A total of nine teams competed in the event, with Jackson coming in third with a score of 171, McClain in fourth with a 173, Hillsboro and Washington tied for fifth with scores of 179, Miami Trace in seventh with a 191, Wilmington in eighth with a 295 and Goshen in ninth with a 207.

For Westfall, sophomore Colton Brungarth led the team and the field with a score of 36, par for the course and good enough for tournament medalist. He was followed by sophomore Brendan Biegler with a 38, junior Dalton Bush with a 41, senior Jacob Hicks with a 42 and senior Isaac Stevens with a 43.

For Chillicothe, senior Aidan Fischer led with a 38, followed by senior Vincent Haller with a 39, senior Jackson Oyer and sophomore Kooper Elliot each with a 40 and senior JB Maravilla with a 55.

For Jackson, sophomore Parker Holsteion led with a 41, followed by sophomore Rylan Wyant with a 42, senior Noah Ernst with a 43, junior Tristan Tipton with a 45 and sophomore Garison Marcum with a 48.

For McClain, freshman Connor Chandler led with a 40, followed by junior Carson Chandler with a 41, sophomore Carter Nelson with a 45, senior Zane Adams with a 46 and senior Jeremy Webb with a 63.

For Hillsboro, junior Walker Pence led with a 44, followed by sophomores Conner Kelch and Logan Barton, and senior Logan Zurface with a 45 and senior Tate Davis with a 46.

For Washington, senior Will Miller led with a 41, followed by senior Shane Crago with a 43, senior Logan Clevenger with a 45, and juniors Cooper Robertson and Bryson Heath each with 50.

For Miami Trace, sophomore Gavin Cottrill led with a 45, followed by junior Cade Whitaker with a 47, freshman Gage Bowers with a 48, freshman Carter Davidson with a 51 and senior Gavin Baughn with a 65.

For Wilmington, freshman Gunnar Martin led with a 42, followed by sophomore Brody Reynolds with a 43, senior Gavynn Walls with a 52, sophomore Hunter Holbert with a 58 and junior Aidan Ewing with a 61.

For Goshen, senior Kaydin Hahn led with a 43, followed by freshmen Jake Prevette and Brayden Hornsby each with a 54, senior AJ Cameron with a 56 and senior Codie Schoonover with a 58.