Westfall boys win Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament

GREENFIELD — On Thursday, Buckeye Hills Country Club hosted the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational Tournament for both boys and girls golf teams. For the boys, Westfall came out as the champions with a team score of 157. Chillicothe also scored a 157, but the tiebreaker went to the lower score of each team’s fifth golfer, to which the Mustangs had the advantage.
A total of nine teams competed in the event, with Jackson coming in third with a score of 171, McClain in fourth with a 173, Hillsboro and Washington tied for fifth with scores of 179, Miami Trace in seventh with a 191, Wilmington in eighth with a 295 and Goshen in ninth with a 207.
For Westfall, sophomore Colton Brungarth led the team and the field with a score of 36, par for the course and good enough for tournament medalist. He was followed by sophomore Brendan Biegler with a 38, junior Dalton Bush with a 41, senior Jacob Hicks with a 42 and senior Isaac Stevens with a 43.
For Chillicothe, senior Aidan Fischer led with a 38, followed by senior Vincent Haller with a 39, senior Jackson Oyer and sophomore Kooper Elliot each with a 40 and senior JB Maravilla with a 55.
For Jackson, sophomore Parker Holsteion led with a 41, followed by sophomore Rylan Wyant with a 42, senior Noah Ernst with a 43, junior Tristan Tipton with a 45 and sophomore Garison Marcum with a 48.
For McClain, freshman Connor Chandler led with a 40, followed by junior Carson Chandler with a 41, sophomore Carter Nelson with a 45, senior Zane Adams with a 46 and senior Jeremy Webb with a 63.
For Hillsboro, junior Walker Pence led with a 44, followed by sophomores Conner Kelch and Logan Barton, and senior Logan Zurface with a 45 and senior Tate Davis with a 46.
For Washington, senior Will Miller led with a 41, followed by senior Shane Crago with a 43, senior Logan Clevenger with a 45, and juniors Cooper Robertson and Bryson Heath each with 50.
For Miami Trace, sophomore Gavin Cottrill led with a 45, followed by junior Cade Whitaker with a 47, freshman Gage Bowers with a 48, freshman Carter Davidson with a 51 and senior Gavin Baughn with a 65.
For Wilmington, freshman Gunnar Martin led with a 42, followed by sophomore Brody Reynolds with a 43, senior Gavynn Walls with a 52, sophomore Hunter Holbert with a 58 and junior Aidan Ewing with a 61.
For Goshen, senior Kaydin Hahn led with a 43, followed by freshmen Jake Prevette and Brayden Hornsby each with a 54, senior AJ Cameron with a 56 and senior Codie Schoonover with a 58.