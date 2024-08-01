U.S. women clinch quarterfinal berth and stretch Olympic win streak to 57 straight

United States’ Sabrina Ionescu, right, shoots as Belgium’s Kyara Linskens, center, defends in a women’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool)

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The U.S. faced a challenge from Belgium that only a few countries have provided during the Americans’ long Olympic win streak.

The pro-Belgium crowd of just over 25,000 fans were whipped into a frenzy when the Cats cut a double-digit deficit to four in the third quarter. And then, just like that, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson took over for the U.S.

Stewart scored 26 points and Wilson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, helping the U.S. beat Belgium 87-74 on Thursday night. The Americans secured a spot in the Paris quarterfinals with a 57th consecutive victory in Olympic play.

“You just want to go out there and play your best game,” Wilson said. “And I think we did that. I think on the defensive end, it was a great showing and I love when the crowd goes against us. I feel like that is a beautiful thing about our game is playing in those atmospheres and proving people wrong. Wanting to hush the crowd a little bit. So I’m glad we were able to execute that.”

The U.S. was tested by Belgium while extending its record Olympic winning streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

This was one of the closer games during the historic run of seven consecutive gold medals. Only three contests have been single-digit victories.

“They’re just a really good team,” U.S. guard Diana Taurasi said. “A really, really good team. They probably are one of the best teams in the world. I mean it’s great you know, I think that it just shows how much they love basketball in Europe.”

The Americans (2-0) faced a loud, spirited pro-Belgium crowd that made up most of the 25,044 in attendance. The arena is about 30 minutes away from the country’s border.

“Being so close to Belgium and the way that they continue to show support,” Stewart said, “it’s what you want in the Olympics. And, I just said, on TV, it’s like, I hope when we get to LA, we have that, you know, because the amount of pride in representing your country is. It’s like no other.”

The two teams met in a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in February in Belgium, and the U.S. needed a tip-in from Stewart at the buzzer to come away with that win.

On Thursday, the U.S. built an early 13-point lead behind Stewart, but Belgium cut it to eight at the half and closed to 50-46 in the third quarter. Napheesa Collier capped an 8-1 spurt with five straight points, and her 3 with 2:03 left restored a double-digit advantage for the U.S.

The Americans led 60-53 heading into the fourth and then scored eight of the first 10 points to go up 13. Antonia Delaere tried to keep Belgium in the game with consecutive 3’s, but it wasn’t enough.

“Every Olympics is hard. You know, I can go back to the last five, and there’s always moments that are really hard for us as a team,” Taurasi said. “And, you know, tonight was a really hard moment for us. And you know, we came through.”

Emma Meesseman scored 24 points and Delaere added 16 for Belgium (0-2), which needs to win its final game against Japan to have any shot of advancing to the elimination round. Julie Vanloo had 11.

The U.S. closes out pool play on Sunday against Germany, which also is 2-0.

In other games on Thursday, Germany and France both advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Japan and Nigeria respectively. Australia topped Canada to keep its hopes of advancing alive.