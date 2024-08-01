Lady Mustangs take home Adam Sharp Invitational golf title

Miami Trace sophomore Emily Keaton hits a shot during the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. The Westfall Lady Mustangs won the championship at the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. The Zane Trace Lady Pioneers finished runner-up at the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. McClain sophomore Hailey Cornett chips onto the 18th green during the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational golf tournament, held Thursday, Aug, 1, 2024 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

GREENFIELD —The Westfall Lady Mustangs, led by senior Paige Weiss, returned to Pickaway County on Thursday as champions of the 10th-annual Adam Sharp Invitational. The nine-hole tournament took place at Buckeye Hills Country Club with a total of 11 teams participating.

Weiss led her team, and the field with an astonishing score of 30 to earn tournament medalist honors. Following Weiss were seniors Caroline Sever and Marianna Packer who both shot a 27. Michelle Pickett shot a 47 and Kathryn Lockhart shot a 52 to round out the scoring, giving the team a total score of 151.

Zane Trace came in second with a team score of 183. They were led by freshman Rosella Lattavo who shot under-par with a 33, followed by sophomore Carly Picklesimer with a 49, senior Hope Proehl with a 50, senior McKenzie McQuirt with a 51 and freshman Faith Proehl with a 61.

Clinton-Massie came in third with a 188. They were led by senior Grace Boone with a 37, followed by junior Stormie Stroud with a 49, junior Rylee Long with a 50, junior Samantha Vanpelt with a 52 and senior Lauren Edwards with a 69.

Jackson finished in fourth with a team score of 190. They were led by reigning Frontier Athletic Conference player of the year in junior Aubrey Arnold who shot a 36. She was followed by freshman Alayna Hitchcock who shot a 42, sophomore Ava Jenkins with a 53, senior Alia Rippeth with a 59 and Noel Saunders with an 81.

Circlevile came in fifth with a score of 197. They were led by junior Isabelle Perini with a 37, junior Alyssa Sharp with a 52, senior Maddux Bigam with a 53, junior Ava Justice with a 55 and sophomore Aleigh Michael with a 66.

McClain was sixth with a score of 202. They were led by junior Kaylin Sterling who shot a 46, followed by sophomore Hailey Cornett with a 50, junior Reese Roble with a 52, senior Abbie Lovett with a 54 and junior Avery Murphy with a 59.

Miami Trace came in seventh with a score of 205. They were led by senior Emily Reeves who shot a 45, followed by sophomore Alison Reeves with a 50, sophomore Ashlynd Hippely with a 52, sophomore Emily Keaton with a 58 and sophomore Kelsy Douglas with a 63.

Chillicothe finished tied for eighth with Goshen as both teams shot a 212. The Lady Cavaliers were led by sophomore Cadie Boltenhouse with a 49, followed by senior Mallorie McCloy with a 53, senior Ista McNeal with a 54, sophomore Nia Brown with a 56 and junior Quichengxi Su with a 63. The Lady Warriors were led by junior Taylor Tilley who shot a 49, followed by sophomore Lauren Gray with a 50, senior Joleen Schultz with a 55, senior Zarianna Farris with a 58 and sophomore Ava Betcher with a 65.

Logan Elm took 11th with a score of 213. They were led by freshman Lily Slusher who shot a 46, followed by senior Mallory Stevens with a 48, senior Addison Lester with a 57, senior Anna Fike with a 62 and sophomore Jessika Fike with a 67.

Wilmington rounded out the leader board with a score of 236. They were led by junior Aby Earley with a 52, followed by senior Kailey Pfister with a 56, senior Sydney Bennett and sophomore Ellie Molt with a 64 and Emma Adams with a 67.