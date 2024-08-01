Happ launches 2-run homer and Cubs pound out 17 hits in 13-4 rout of Reds

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ launched a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs banged out nine doubles among their 17 hits in routing the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Wednesday night to avoid a series sweep.

Seiya Suzuki, Patrick Wisdom and Pete Crow-Armstrong each had a two-run double. Nico Hoerner, Christian Bethancourt and Cody Bellinger also drove in runs for the Cubs, who set season highs for runs and hits. They struck early and never really let the Reds climb back into the game.

Chicago hammered one of Cincinnati’s best pitchers, left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-4), who exited with two outs in the sixth inning. He tied a career high by allowing eight runs and 11 hits in his worst outing of the season.

The Cubs hit nine doubles for the sixth time and first since Aug. 30, 2010. They finished one shy of the franchise record.

“We hit a lot of balls hard,” manager Craig Counsell said.

The Reds cut Chicago’s lead to 6-3 on a three-run homer by Jake Fraley in the fifth. Happ answered with a 424-foot shot in the sixth to provide more breathing room.

“The last pitch to Happ stood out,” Lodolo said. “That’s the one pitch I want back.”

Reds manager David Bell shrugged off the rocky outing for the 26-year-old Lodolo, who has been a dependable member of Cincinnati’s rotation but has struggled recently with a finger blister on his pitching hand.

“He’s going to be all right,” Bell said. “He did some things tonight that will help him get better. He got ahead but wasn’t able to put guys away. We’re not concerned about him. Obviously, it wasn’t his best night. The fastball velocity was there, throwing strikes and getting ahead.”

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (3-9) permitted three runs and four hits through five innings, striking out four and walking two. He said the offense gave him room to work.

“Unbelievable at-bats by the guys. I mean, slug all over the place,” Hendricks said. “Just putting together good at-bats. It’s a really good way to end the series there. And the defense, guys making all the plays.”

Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single. He also doubled in the eighth and scored.

The Reds won 7-1 on Monday and 6-3 on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Host the rival Cardinals in a four-game series. Chicago sends lefty Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA, 111 Ks) against St. Louis right-hander Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79, 138 Ks) in the opener on Thursday night.

Reds: After a day off, host the San Francisco Giants in a weekend series. LHP Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA, 89 Ks) is scheduled to start the opener.