FCPH to host extended hours immunization clinics

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) school nurses are busy preparing for back-to-school. One of the responsibilities of school nurses is to check each student’s immunization records and ensure that they are up-to-date.

Per the Ohio Revised Code, students who don’t meet the full requirements, do not provide proof of immunizations, do not have immunization exemption or who are not in process (of getting the shots) are not permitted to remain in school for more than 14 days.

Extended hours

FCPH is offering extended hours for back-to-school immunizations in August. The health department is scheduling appointments until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 12 to help parents get their child immunized for school. All kindergarten, seventh graders, seniors, and college-bound students need updated vaccines.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 740-335-5910.

Vaccine Safety

Currently, the United States has the safest vaccine supply in its history. Millions of children safely receive vaccines each year. The most common side effects are very mild, such as pain or swelling at the injection site.

Vaccines can prevent infectious diseases that once killed or harmed many infants, children, and adults. Without vaccines, your child is at risk for getting seriously ill and suffering pain, disability, and even death from diseases like measles and whooping cough.

The main risks associated with getting vaccines are side effects, which are almost always mild (redness and swelling at the injection site) and go away within a few days. Serious side effects after vaccination, such as a severe allergic reaction, are very rare and doctors and clinic staff are trained to deal with them.

The disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the possible side effects for almost all children. The only exceptions to this are cases in which a child has a serious chronic medical condition like cancer or a disease that weakens the immune system, or has had a severe allergic reaction to a previous vaccine dose.

Recommended Vaccines

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Recommends the following boosters be administered between 4-6 years of age. These are also referred to as kindergarten shots. ODH requires these before entering kindergarten. There are combination vaccines that can reduce the number of injections.

– MMR (Measles Mumps, Rubella)

– Var (Varicella/ Chickenpox)

– DTaP

– IPV (Inactivated Polio Virus)

ACIP Recommends the following vaccines to be administered between the ages of 11-12 years of age. These are sometimes referred to as seventh-grade shots.

– Tdap

– Meningitis ACWY

– Human papillomavirus Vaccine (2 Doses 6 months apart)

ACIP recommends the following vaccines at age 16. These are sometimes referred to as Senior Shots.

– Meningitis ACWY – Booster

– Meningitis B (two doses one month apart)

For more information about Fayette County Public Health, please call 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org.