Fall semester quickly approaching at Southern State

The fall semester at Southern State Community College begins Aug. 26. Submitted photo

Southern State Community College’s fall semester begins Aug. 26 and registration is underway.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

The College’s technical degrees and certificates emphasize real-world skills, while their transfer degrees provide a solid academic foundation—connecting students to a fulfilling career or an advanced degree, according to a news release.

Students who enroll at Southern State are connected to approachable faculty through small class sizes. If there is something extra a student needs—tutoring, career assistance, disability services, advising, counseling—it is provided at no cost to the student.

Financial aid is available to everyone who qualifies, and the College offers a variety of scholarships. Students may be eligible for more than one, and they can apply for them all at the same time.

Bachelor’s degree completion opportunities are also available through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the fall semester schedule that Southern State will be offering, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.