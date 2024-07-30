Pitstick finishes third in national competition

Local Emma Pitstick (far right) placed third in the senior Hereford Cattle photography division at the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA), held in Grand Island, Nebraska on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Courtesy photo

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA – Hundreds of National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) members from across the nation competed in the photography and poster contests, exhibiting their passion and dedication to the Hereford breed through arts.

Emma Pitstick, of South Solon, recently placed third in the senior Hereford Cattle photography division.

The winning participants were recognized and awarded at the VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) on Wednesday, July 10 during the Buckle and Awards Ceremony. The JNHE is a prestigious national show with over 800 exhibitors from 41 states and two countries.

Junior members captured snapshots of the Hereford story in a national photography contest. The photo contest helps and encourages NJHA members to develop their photography skills and creativity while looking through the lens of a camera. Each age division is divided into two categories: Hereford cattle and Hereford people.

Photo contest entries were submitted prior to the JNHE and judged by a panel of experts. The NJHA and Hereford Publications Inc. co-sponsor the photography contest.