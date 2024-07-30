More seasonal produce arrives at Farmers Market

Katrina Bush, of Greens & Greenery, is expected to be at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — As summer progresses the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market produce selections continue to broaden.

A variety of melons, peppers and green beans, along with garlic, blackberries, and tomatillos will join the cucumbers, zucchini, and tomatoes already at market. Katrina of Greens & Greenery will be at market this week with a variety of produce and tasty snacks. The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM coupons, Senior FM benefits, but NO EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025). Produce Perks & sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including melons, blackberries, candy onions, green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, new potatoes and more.

GREENS & GREENERY (Katrina Bush): Fresh produce grown with no pesticides or insecticides, including cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, tomatillos, garlic, green beans, and serrano peppers. Mini pecan pies and sourdough pretzels (sea salt or cinnamon/sugar).

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, peanut butter, sugar, peanut butter jumbos, pineapple, macadamia nut, Cracker Jack and double chocolate fudge cookies.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents. NEW product: essential oil car diffusers.