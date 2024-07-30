Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled. Much of this calendar is courtesy of Fayette County Travel & Tourism:

Retired Teachers Association picnic – Aug. 1

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will hold its annual picnic for new retirees from both Miami Trace and Washington City Schools on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the picnic will begin at 5 p.m. with entertainment to follow. Capuana’s will be catering the meal, which will cost $13 per member. New retirees’ meals will be provided. The association will be collecting monetary donations for United Way’s Stuff the Bus at this meeting. Please remember to use the North Street door. For reservations, call Elise Garringer at 740-572-6961 by the Friday before the meeting.

Fun Free Evening at the Jeffersonville Pool – Aug. 5

Join the Jeffersonville Pool for a free fun family-friendly evening. The Jeffersonville Pool is located at 42 Colonial Drive. The event will run from 6-8 p.m.

Ohio School of Falconry – Aug. 6

Meet five different owls, falcons, buzzards and learn about everything from raptor conservation to the sport of falconry. This will take place at the Fayette County Family YMCA soccer fields and will begin at 1 p.m.

Fayette Co. Farm Bureau annual meeting – Aug. 6

The Fayette County Farm Bureau annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Depot on Main in Washington Court House. Please call the Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 to make reservations.

Fall Open House at North Shore Primitives – Aug. 9, 10

Join North Shore Primitives & Antiques for their annual fall open house. There will be giveaways, prizes and treats. The event will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rummage and Bake Sale – Aug. 9, 10

The Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church, located at 27 Wayne St., will be holding a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will be held in the church annex. There will be a nice selection of clothing, housewares, puzzles and more, along with delicious baked goods.

Art on the Square 2024 – Aug. 10

Mark your calendars for the seventh-annual Art on the Square event in downtown Washington Court House. Local artists and community members will spend the day showcasing their artistic abilities by painting on a mural-sized canvas which will later be displayed in downtown. The event will run from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bloomingburg Community Day – Aug. 10

Join the Village of Bloomingburg for its annual community day event. The event will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

B.P.M. Joint Fire Dept. Fish Fry – Aug. 10

Fish Fry at the B.P.M. Joint Fire Department will begin at 11 a.m.

Jim Van Dyke’s Automotive third-annual Cruise In – Aug. 10

Just an evening of fun for the family, cars, food and music. All makes and models welcome. Dash plaques for the first 50. Event will run from 4-7 p.m.

Second Saturday Car Cruise, Food Truck & Concerts – Aug. 10

The event will run from 5-10 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Washington C.H.

Tri-County Battle of the Bands – Aug. 10

The annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands between Highland, Fayette and Clinton counties is set to go. The three counties have joined forces to bring their best band representing their county. This year’s event will be held in Highland County in downtown Hillsboro. Bring a lawn chair and come cheer on your favorite band or listen to a new band you have never heard. The event will begin at 7 p.m. More details to come.

Champion’s Car Show – Aug. 19

Join Champion’s Grill at The Greens Golf Course for its monthly car show. Held every third Monday of the month through September from 5-8 p.m.

Fayette County Farm to Fork – Aug. 24

Fayette County Farm Bureau is looking forward to hosting the annual Farm to Fork dinner. The event will run from 6-9:30 p.m. More details to come.

Third Annual Far, Far, Away Day – Aug. 24

Bring the family out for a day filled with fun. Play games created by each unit, shop local vendors, catch local heroes demonstrations, grab some grub from the food trucks. This event takes place on the courthouse lawn and North Main Street. Organized by the Scouts BSA troops and Cub Scout Packs of Fayette County. The event will run from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Movie Night in the ‘Ville – Aug. 30

Bring the family for an evening of fun, food and entertainment. Bring your own lawn chairs. Enjoy music, food trucks and a movie at dusk. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.