Commissioners award contract for corporate hangar construction

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners met Monday to award a contract for the corporate hangar to be built at the county airport, open bids for the Reid Road bridge replacement, and hear from a citizen regarding her dog shelter concerns.

The contract for the corporate hangar to be built at the Fayette County Airport was awarded to the lowest bidder, Marquee Construction, for $1,748,000. After the bids were reviewed, their bid complied with all bid requirements. The architect’s estimate made by Mark Heiny was $2.2 million.

Fayette County Engineer Jason Little said that the engineer’s work of laying the groundwork prior to the pouring of concrete for the hangar is due to be completed by mid-September. The concrete and construction of the hangar is the responsibility of the construction company awarded the contract, Little said.

Bids were opened for the Reid Road bridge replacement in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Six bids were received and ranged from $1,004,784 to $1,389,917. The bids will be reviewed by the Fayette County Engineer’s Office and the award will be announced. The engineer’s project estimate was $1,237,769.

A resolution was passed by the commissioners regarding the City of Washington Court House requesting their annual distribution of Permissive Motor Vehicle Licensing (PMVL) funds. The county collects the licensing fees at the BMV. The city’s funds on this resolution totaled $31,713.

In Ohio, PMVL tax revenue is distributed to counties, municipalities, and townships annually to fund the planning, construction, and maintenance of roads and bridges.

Janice Vaught addressed her complaint that the outside runs of each dog does not have their name on its kennel space at the Fayette County Dog Shelter. Vaught said if someone wanted to walk around the building and view dogs from the outside only, while their run doors are open, they don’t know what to call each dog. She also said that a fence-run from the building has not yet been built out to the exercise areas. Vaught also suggested lowering the cost of adoptions to attract more adopters and she wants extended hours at the facility.

The name, breed, and health record are on a clipboard on the gate of each kennel inside the facility. There is also a board on the wall of the shelter office that describes each resident. Fence companies are being contacted for quotes on this additional fencing need.

There are evening and weekend hours available to anyone who wants to visit and view an animal after regular business hours. Dog Warden Nelson Prater said all anyone needs to do is call and make an after-hours appointment, week nights or weekends. Employees are there seven days a week to feed, water, and maintain the kennels.