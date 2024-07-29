Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Alec T. Ables, Bloomingburg, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, 15 days in jail, fined $100 and court costs.

Sandra R. Sams, Jeffersonville, Ohio, right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob Frank, Franklin, Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Quiana S. Cooper, Amelia, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Juan E. Padilla Vazquez, Lithopolis, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Susan D. Chester, Pickerington, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maria E. Morris, London, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren M. Lee, Beloit, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $131, case was waived by defendant.

Manuel C. Mocasque, Jeffersonville, Indiana, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ronald Kimble, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sherry Collins, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emily Hertenstein, Chillicothe, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dennis Ekwenibe, Pearland, Texas, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Glenn D Keaton III, Leesburg, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy J. Knisley, 1082 Damon Dr., Washington C.H., 72/55 speed, Ohio, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tricia Baker, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ethan T. Buck, McCordsville, Indiana, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Savannah K. Olaker, Greenfield, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Reece S. Self, 92 Hawthorne Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.