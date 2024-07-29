FCPH releases food inspection reports

The following are food inspection reports recently released by Fayette County Public Health:

Jeffersonville Travel Center, 304 State St. – May 29, 2024

Soil accumulation found in the following areas: Storage area, floor, baseboards, hand sink, dish sink, walls, mop sink, ceiling vents. Sales floor, shelves, food station, cabinets, restroom toilets, urinals.

Vomit and diarrhea clean-up policy unavailable. Written procedures on vomit and diarrhea cleanup must be provided for employees.

Cappuccino Machine, sugar machine, pop machine found soiled. Pop nozzles, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

Holes found in the walls/baseboards in storage room area under dish sink, and behind mop sink faucet, on wall near mop sink, baseboard missing in corner near food station.

No sanitizer found for dishes. Dishes must be washed and sanitized to prevent contamination.

Jeffersonville Travel Center, 304 State St. – May 30, 2024

Chlorine sanitizers now available with test strips. Vomit and diarrhea spill kit now available. Overall cleanliness has improved. The cappuccino and sugar machines are now clean. The soda machine was cleaned, however the pop nozzles are still soiled. Soaking and cleaning with brush is recommended.

Starbucks Coffee #29458, 12490 SR 435 NW – May 30, 2024

No sanitizer detected in dish sink, nor sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer in between use to limit the growth of pathogens. Management stated there was air in the line and fixed during inspection.

Soil accumulation found in the following areas:

Facility – floors.

Kitchen – floor, inside reach-in coolers, counters, under and inside cabinets.

Storage Room – floor, walls, dish sink and mop sink areas.

Restrooms – walls.

Mold residue found inside ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

Tongs (food equipment) found with rusted parts. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. They were removed from drawer and management discarded them during inspection.

Subway 35/71, 12484 SR 35 NW – May 30, 2024

Low sanitizer detected in dish sink and sanitizer bucket. Dishes must be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer in between use. The temperature on dish sink faucet was decreased in warm water and sanitizer. Measured at proper concentration. Avoid using hot water for sanitizer concentration.

Dishes stacked while wet. Allow dishes to air dry prior to stacking.

Soil accumulation found in the following areas:

Back storage/prep area – floor, walls, baseboard, wall behind dish sink, hand wash sink, counters and shelves, mop sink area, floor drains, doors and carts.

Walk-in freezer – floor.

Main kitchen – floor walls, baseboards, under hand wash sink.

Dining room – Soda cabinet.

Restrooms – walls, floor, sinks, toilets.

If surfaces are no longer easily cleanable, they must be replaced.

Food safety certifications unavailable. Employees must be properly trained in food safety.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 12518 SR 35 NW – May 30, 2024

Pop nozzles and ice machine found soiled. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

Still waiting on ODH food safety certifications. Employees must be trained properly in food safety.

Dining room pop nozzles found soiled, mold residue found inside ice machine. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

Employee restroom hand sink has gap between sink and wall. Management re caulked sink during inspection.

Soil accumulation found on kitchen walls, storage room walls and baseboards.

Wall stripping peeling off walls near walk-in cooler.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 8420 Factory Shops Blvd. – June 14, 2024

Written procedures for vomit and diarrhea cleanup available, however still no materials to follow procedures.

Sheet pans still found soiled. Soaking pans prior to scraping was recommended. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination.

Hot water still not provided at restroom hand sink. Parts were ordered but still needs repaired.

The raid has been removed from premises according to management. No raid observed during inspection.

Heating lamp now repaired for hot cabinet. Procedures for time without temperature control for cheese still need to be provided.