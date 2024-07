Weekly Sports Schedule – 8/1-8/10

Thurs., Aug. 1

MT/WCH Boys and Girls Golf at Adam Sharp Invitational (Buckeye Hills) 9 a.m.

Fri., Aug. 2

MT Volleyball Scrimmage at Ross Southeastern 5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 3

MT Boys Soccer Scrimmage at Alexander 11 a.m.

MT Girls Soccer Scrimmage vs Alexander 11 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 5

MT/WCH Girls Golf vs FAC #1 at The Greens Golf Course 9 a.m.

MT Boys Soccer Scrimmage at Lancaster 5 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 6

MT/WCH Boys Golf vs FAC #1 at The Greens Golf Course 9 a.m.

MT Girls Soccer Scrimmage at Lynchburg-Clay 6 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 7

MT Volleyball Scrimmage at Fairfield Union 5 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 8

MT Girls Golf at Watkins Memorial Invitational 9 a.m.

Fri., Aug. 9

Sat., Aug. 10

MT Football Scrimmage at Highland 10 a.m.

WCH Football Scrimmage vs Waverly 10:30 a.m.