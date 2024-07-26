WCH woman indicted in death of 32-year-old special needs daughter

Munro

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 67-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday morning on charges related to the death of her 32-year-old special needs daughter, who reportedly died due to malnutrition and neglect.

After being indicted by a grand jury, Robin A. Munro was arrested at her home by the Washington Court House Police Department with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, according to WPD Admin. Lt. Derek Pfeifer.

Munro is charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony reckless homicide, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and fourth-degree felony failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

According to police, on Feb. 20, Fayette County EMS was called to the home of Munro after her daughter, Ashley Mcconnaughey, was found in her bedroom unresponsive. Mcconnaughey was pronounced dead at the scene, and EMS requested assistance from Washington C.H. police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the death was initiated, according to Pfeifer.

A postmortem examination conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office concluded that Mcconnaughey died of complications of malnutrition and neglect. The coroner’s report, along with other findings from the WPD Investigations Division, were then presented to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Munro is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $200,000 bond.