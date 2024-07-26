WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 25

Theft: At 9:32 a.m., a woman reported that she discovered activity on her checking account that she did not authorize. She discovered that an unknown person used her account information to deposit a check. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft: At 10:04 a.m., the manager of CVS, located at 1795 Columbus Ave., reported that an unknown person failed to pay for merchandise and departed the store. A report was taken and the suspect was not located.

Theft: At 11:19 a.m., a woman reported that she was attempting to use an online financial organization to obtain a loan. During the loan process, a check was deposited into her account that was later found to be fraudulent. The investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious Person: At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Sycamore Street in reference to an erratic acting female who was following subjects. Officers spoke with the group that was being followed and then attempted to speak to the female. The female showed signs of drug usage and failed to follow orders from the officer. The female was subsequently arrested. Hannah Midkiff was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

July 23

Trespassing: At 11:13 a.m., the apartment manager for Hattie Jackson, located at 1215 Gregg St., contacted the police department regarding a trespassing complaint. The manager advised that a male had previously been told that he is not allowed to be on the property, but he continues to return and trespass. Eric Morrison was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.