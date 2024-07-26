WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 26

Cyrus Kisa, 42, Columbus, speed, driving under suspension.

July 25

Roger E. Inlow, 50, at large, Highland County bench warrant (two counts).

Alec T. Ables, 26, Bloomingburg, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Hannah M. Midkiff, 22, at large, disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing, resisting arrest.

July 23

Jason A. Fuller, 45, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), breaking & entering (fifth-degree felony).

Eric M. Morrison, 46, 935 Gregg St., trespassing.

July 22

Zane A. Brown, 29, 431 Madison Ave., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 21

Matthew Healy, 36, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Joseph T. Howland, 37, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jeremy J. Edison, 44, Mooresville, Indiana, disorderly by intoxication, aggravated menacing.

Charles Neu, 27, Greenfield, speed.

Jacob L. Frielog, 33, 1106 Solid Rock Blvd., non-compliance suspension.