The rambling, drifting season of summer

Gary Reiterman and his 1932 Ford pickup truck will be at the Fayette County Farmers Market this Saturday. Submitted photo

If ever there is such a time, summer is the “rambling,” drifting season. Our lapses in energy may allow more time for sitting, which in turn may lead to more reflection, reading, drawing or writing during times we might otherwise be more “active.” I always have piles (literally and figuratively) of books I want to read…I listen to them being read by others when I’m working in the garden (which accounts for my phone crevices being full of dirt), and I have books ready for reading breaks indoors (physical or electronic book) when overheated.

I recently started reading “Falstaff: A Novel” by R. Nye. I am fond of Shakespeare, and this narrative in the voice of a character who appears often in Shakespeare’s work, is fun and compelling. One thing leads to another, and my thoughts turn to my California aunt who I suspect would also enjoy this book; she truly is a Shakespeare aficionado. Thinking about her long history of keeping her mind active through in person and online courses (including Shakespearean literature), led me to the Ohio State University website to register for the Program 60, which has been on my “to do” list for some time.

”Ohio residents age 60 or older are invited to enrich their lives by experiencing the academic excellence and world-renowned research available at The Ohio State University. Each year, thousands of Ohioans take advantage of this tuition-free, noncredit/non-degree program to connect to the university community. Program 60 participants attend courses on an instructor permission, space-available, audit basis at the undergraduate and/or graduate level.”

Is everyone familiar with this program?! If not, check it out….free for those who meet the requirements!

David Woolever from Community Action will be at the Fayette County Farmers Market this Saturday (9 a.m. to noon) to assist seniors with signing up for the electronic Senior Farmers Market “coupons,” good for $50 in fruits, vegetables and honey.

We’re pleased to welcome Gary Reiterman and his 1932 Ford pickup truck. Check it out!

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including blackberries, slicing and cherry tomatoes, candy onions, zucchini, yellow summer squash, green beans, green bell peppers, hot peppers, potatoes, eggplant and cucumbers.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, beaded and macrame pacifier clips, crinkle squares and other baby teethers. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers, essential oil car diffusers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Dog biscuits, wax melts, fingerless gloves, scarves, baking mixes, yarn, baby hats with fur poms and some new knitted critters.

Engeti (Alana Walters & Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Fresh produce (chemical/pesticide free) —cherry tomatoes including Matt’s Wild and Sungold, garlic, green beans, beets, bell peppers, tomatillos and cucumbers). Baklava, mini pecan pies, elderberry jelly (with farm grown berries and honey) and sourdough crackers.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Last week of the season! Pies, yeast breads, butter rolls, cheese bread, pizza buns, cinnamon buns, raspberry swirl buns, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, cakes, bars, whoopie pies and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, Cracker Jack, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars and double chocolate fudge cookies.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. Great for grilling! Samples available at the market.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams/Jellies/Fruit Butters: New this week: pear butter, peach habanero & no added sugar triple berry. Gone for the year is Traffic Jam 2024 & gooseberry jams. PRODUCE: half-runner green beans.

PPCF/The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): local raw honey and blocks of natural beeswax. Pies this week include peach, cherry, black raspberry, blackberry, rhubarb, strawberry, apple, strawberry rhubarb and raisin. Oatmeal raisin cookies, mini cinin’s, buns bars, banana cake and cinnamon rolls.

Red Maple Goats and Soaps (Cindy Grover): Goat milk soaps as well as soothing bath soaks, foot cream, lotions, and 100% handmade goat milk products.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground).

Sunburst Wormstead (Sarah & Daniel Jewell): Vermibrew (worm tea) – liquid fertilizer made from worm castings and full of beneficial microbes for your indoor & outdoor plants.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Fresh cut flower bouquets and arrangements, dried flowers, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Windy Hen Acres (Jeff Shepherd & Angie Nichols): farm fresh eggs & assorted pottery.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.