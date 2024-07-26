A dish perfect for get-togethers

Hello!

This week’s recipe reminds me of football games and tailgating. Of course, it also makes me think of family get-togethers, picnics, and reunions.

The flavors that blend in this dish are wonderful. It’s a combination of pasta salad and salad. When I take this to a get-together, I always come home with an empty dish.

This tends to be a meal in itself. It has meat, salad and vegetables. It’s simple and quick. When I serve this at home, instead of the tortilla chips, I like to have homemade rolls with it. It turns it into comfort food for me.

However, or wherever you serve this it will quickly become a favorite. You will be asked for the recipe or to bring this specific dish to get-togethers.

Taco Pasta Salad

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked spiral pasta

1 pound of ground beef (I use the 96% lean)

1 envelope of taco seasoning

3 cups shredded lettuce

2 cups of halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup diced onion

½ cup chopped green pepper

½ cup Catalina Salad Dressing

Tortilla chips

Directions:

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles, drain. Stir in the taco seasoning; cool.

2. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water, stir into the meat mixture. Add the lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion, green pepper and dressing. Toss to coat. Serve with tortilla chips.

Enjoy!