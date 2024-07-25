WCH finance director: City finances in ‘good shape’

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During the city’s finance and personnel committee meeting, finance director Ron Sockman said the city finances are in good shape at this time.

Investment yields are predicted to rise from $1.8 million to $2 million by August 2025. Investments include things like mutual funds, bonds and CDs. A $1.2 million payment was just made on the waste water treatment facility upgrade.

It was noted that the Public Defender Agreement for 2024/2025 was received from the Fayette County Commissioners and the city share is $26,177.20. The city portion is to cover the Municipal Court assignments. City attorney Mark Pitstick said there is a state contract and the city has approximately five public defenders available to it for assignment to various cases. Public defender attorneys are assigned through the State Public Defender’s Office.

Other topics discussed were the city’s health insurance program, disciplinary training of department heads – first round completed, second round to be done soon; drug free workplace training is mandatory and scheduled for August.

There was a grievance filed against the Washington Police Department by a secretary/dispatcher regarding a shift change relevant to seniority status. In the initial investigation by Chief Jeff Funari, he said he found no violation of the police contract or labor agreement with the city. The grievance was denied. City Manager Joe Denen said that this grievance might possibly go to arbitration, and he noted that this is the first grievance he can remember in at least 15 years in this department.

In other matters, the committee was informed of a possible upcoming change to the building maintenance code regarding replacing broken windows downtown with windows and no longer allowing the window spaces to be boarded up.

The issue of fireworks was again discussed and the matter will be brought before the Safety, Service and Recreation committee. The committee noted that safety and fire are the main issues that need to be addressed for the protection of the public. It was suggested that a draft ordinance be prepared to address the many complaints of residents regarding noise, pets, children, late hours, illegal items such as bottle rockets, and the issue of the state law regarding setting off fireworks within 150 feet of a building, structure, home, garage, shed, etc. It was suggested that a survey be taken of city residents via inclusion in each water bill and the results would be studied by the committee. The committee also wants input from the fire and police departments regarding enforcement of the state laws, which each municipality has the right to modify for their own community safety.