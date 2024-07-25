Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

May 31 – 81 mm US 35

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle accident with injuries into a guardrail at mile marker 82 Westbound. Prior to arrival, FD was notified by dispatch via radio that the incident was located in the Eastbound Lane. FD found a single vehicle upright, on all four wheels and facing Southwest head-on into the guardrail of the Eastbound Lane of traffic near the 81-mile marker, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival.

FD defensively positioned the apparatus to block the pull-off lane plus one (1) lane of traffic to establish a safe working area and control the flow of traffic. FD established scene lighting and confirmed there was no entrapment. FD checked the vehicle for safety, requested a second apparatus for advanced warning signage and assisted other agencies on the scene.

May 31 – 111 Hess Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting the resident cut the gas line on the propane tank with a hedge trimmer. FD was notified by dispatch while en-route the resident(s) were able to isolate / control the leak by shutting off the gas at the tank. FD was shown the above ground propane tank at the rear of the residence, checked the tank for any damage and confirmed the valve was closed. Resident to contact the gas provider to have repairs made.

May 31 – 375 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm, general fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and noted no active evacuation. FD was advised by staff that burnt food set off the alarm, there was no problem.

May 31 – 133 N. Oakland Ave.

FD was requested to divert a crew to assist Fayette County EMS with an additional call. FD was notified by dispatch via radio that resources were not needed and to cancel response.

May 31 – 400 Glenn Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response for Fayette County EMS. FD provided manpower, patient evaluation and transferred care to units from Fayette County EMS.

May 29 – 153 S. Hinde St.

FD responded to a fire alarm activation. On arrival, no smoke or fire was showing. Firefighters made contact with building employees, and they advised there was no fire. The employee thought the alarm was caused by the front door slamming and possibly activating the pull station beside the door. Firefighters checked the pull station and found broken parts inside of it. Firefighters recommended having the pull station replaced. Firefighters cleared the scene.

May 29 – 719 Rawlings St. Apt. 113

FD was requested to assist Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

May 29 – Dayton Ave. Intersection

FD was requested for the strong smell of natural gas outside 823 Dayton Ave. Firefighters arrived in the area and noticed the strong smell of gas and made contact with the construction crew at the intersection of Dayton Ave and Jupiter St. Firefighters blocked Dayton Ave at Cloverleaf and Center Point Gas was requested to the scene. Command requested an additional vehicle to block Dayton Ave at Van Deman St. Center Point arrived on scene and advised FD could remain on scene to block the roadway. 137 was requested to replace E-134 for a blocker. E-134 went back in service and was returning to the station when requested for the smell of gas inside 1029 Dayton Ave. E-134 arrived back on scene and made contact with the Occupant of 1029. Firefighters checked the residence and detected 50 PM in the kitchen. Firefighters made contact with Center Point management and inquired about possible evacuations. Center Point employees checked multiple residences and chose to evacuate 1022, 1026, 1032 Dayton Avenue. Concord Green FD was requested to cover Washington FD with an engine. Center Point requested the electric company to disconnect the power to 1022, 1026, 1032 Dayton Ave. Firefighters remained on scene until the leak was contained. Concord Green was released from station coverage. Firefighters returned to the station after being released by Center Point gas.