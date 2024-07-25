Miami Trace develops new Wellness Center

A rendering of the new Miami Trace Wellness and Learning Center. Submitted rendering

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Miami Trace Local School District is in the process of developing a Student Wellness and Learning Center.

The district has the opportunity to finance the new building project using Student Wellness Funds and funds reserved for Permanent Improvements, according to Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. The project is estimated to cost $1.9 million with 75% coming from Student Wellness Funds.

Legislation for spending Student Wellness Funds changed in October 2023. Following this change, Miami Trace focused on the needs assessment plans to evaluation options. With the legislative changes, any district using these funds is required to have multiple community partners.

For this specific project, identified partners for Miami Trace are Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH) and Pickaway Area Recovery Services (PARS). However, the district also works with Scioto Paint Valley (SPV) and Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) for mental health services.

“The new project will replace our current learning center, which includes the alternative school, special education programs, credit flex options, mental health care and other community-focused activities,” said Pittser.

The MT Wellness Center will be located behind the tennis courts adjacent to the visitor bleachers of the athletic stadium. Groundbreaking is anticipated in September with completion by early spring 2025, which adheres to the expiration date of Student Wellness Funds (June 2025).

“We are excited to continue improvements that provide and expand services for students and families,” said Pittser.

Anyone with questions about this project can contact Miami Trace by phone (740-335-3010) or email ([email protected]).