FRHS, Ross Co. deputies, Scioto Twp. firefighters save kitten from large storm drain

CHILLICOTHE — On Tuesday at 9:56 p.m., Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agents responded to a report from a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy regarding a kitten trapped in a storm drain in the 200 block of South Watt Street in Chillicothe.

Humane agents Brad Adams and Sidney Ford arrived at 10:51 p.m. and discovered a gray white and tiger-colored kitten approximately eight feet down in the drain. Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams determined that their rescue equipment was insufficient to reach the kitten, and requested a ladder.

Sgt. Shears and deputies Hempstead and Rush from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office were on-site to assist, and firefighters Tharp and Horsley from the Scioto Township Fire Department arrived with a ladder. Deputy Rush descended into the storm drain and safely brought the kitten to the surface. The kitten, named “Rushelle,” was then transported by humane agents to the FRHS Animal Care and Adoption Center, where she was given a bath, food, and a warm bed.

“I am thankful for the proactive teamwork between our agencies to rescue a small kitten and commend Deputy Rush for going above and beyond by going down into the storm drain to get the kitten,” said Adams. “The Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Scioto Township Fire Department are examples of agencies that care for both human and animal lives.”

Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS, examined Rushelle and confirmed that she was in good health, with only minor dental damage.

The Ross County Humane Society partners with FRHS to provide humane agents to their county.

About the Fayette Regional Humane Society:

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization committed to championing the welfare of animals. Its core mission revolves around rescuing animals in distress, offering care for homeless pets, and advocating for the vital causes of adoption and spay/neuter initiatives. Operating within the Fayette County region, it extends its services to encompass spay/neuter procedures, support for community cats, adoption programs, basic medical assistance, and humane law enforcement efforts. To learn more about The Fayette Regional Humane Society and its ongoing endeavors, please visit fayetteregionalhumane.org.