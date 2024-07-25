Blue Lion sophomore to perform with All-Ohio State Fair Band

Nathan Reed, a sophomore at Washington High School, will be performing with the 2024 All-Ohio State Fair Band. Reed (pictured second from right) participated in Wednesday’s opening performance at the Ohio Statehouse. Submitted photos The All-Ohio State Fair Band performs at the Ohio Statehouse.

Nathan Reed, a sophomore at Washington High School, has been selected to perform with the 2024 All-Ohio State Fair Band.

Comprised of talented high school musicians from across the state, the AOSFB prepares over 60 rigorous pieces of concert music in various styles and genres, as well as numerous marches, culminating in nearly 90 concerts over the next two weeks.

Reed, a trombone player, joins a long line of Blue Lions who have served in the prestigious organization, continuing a proud tradition of entertaining Ohio’s citizens throughout AOSFB’s 99-year history.

For a complete schedule of performances, click here: http://www.aosfb.com/schedule-970192-821199-494230.html