U Do It Dragon in the winner’s circle after capturing the 37th annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic Saturday, July 20, 2024. (l-r); Keionnie Ackley, Bob Schwartz, Tom May, Jay Mossbarger, Nick Copas, Justin Bihl (holding Joey Bihl), Samantha Bihl, driver Jeff Nisonger, Al Schmidthorst, owner of horse; Jeanne Bihl, Brenda Mossbarger, Jase Mossbarger, Jake Mossbarger, JoAnne Mossbarger, Glen Cobb, Jan Cobb, Tara Mossbarger and kids Marlee and Ella Mossbarger and friends. Brad Conrad | Conrad Photo U Do It Dragon, driven by Jeff Nisonger, crosses the finish line to win the 37th annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic at the Fayette County Fair Saturday, July 20, 2024. Brad Conrad | Conrad Photo Family and friends of the Winters family join together in the winner’s circle after the fourth race Saturday, July 20, 2024, the Waylon Winters Memorial Pace, which was driven to the win by Jeff Nisonger at the Fayette County Fair. Brad Conrad | Conrad Photo

On a beautiful Saturday, July 20, 2024, the Fayette County Fair hosted a full card of 12 harness races.

The fourth race was the Waylon Winters Memorial and the 12th and final race was the 37th annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.

The following are the results from Saturday’s races.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,040

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Lost In The Night, David Young II, Steve Carter; 2. Lindell Lane, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 3. Milli Ona Paycheck, Luke Hanners, Steve Livingston

Time: 31.1, 1:02.3, 1:34.0, 2:04.3

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Jl’s Star Cruiser, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 5. Promise Me Again, Charles Bolen, Brian Roebuck

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,040

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Miss Barcelo, Alex Hawk, Kevin Johnson; 2. Rose Run Anabelle, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 3. Longlivecowgirls, Luke Hanners, Bret Schwartz

Time: 30.4, 1:03.0, 1:33.1, 2:03.0

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Mandys Rottenapple, Tim Deaton, Mike Polhamus; 5. Cancelled Cruiser, Mark Winters Jr., Mark Winters; 6. Talking Dirty, n/a, Logan Rowe

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $6,306

1. Plucky Pammy T, Luke Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 2. Long Leg’s Sally, David Meyer, David Meyer; 3. Flawless Design, Kato Young, Kato Young

Time: 34.0, 1:07.1, 1:40.0, 2:09.3

Rest of field

4. Baked Spaghetti, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,855

1. Beach Master Keene, Jeff Nisonger, Marna Shehan; 2. Legendary Ride, Luke Hanners, Jim Arledge Jr.; 3. Nake Barry, Scott Cisco, Mike Polhamus

Time: 31.2, 1:02.3, 1:33.2, 2:05.0

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Robin Fool, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 5. Heza Spoken Lad, Charles Bolen, Mark Winters; 6. Hey Spike, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $3,855

1. Twice As Much, Shawn Barker II, Logan Rowe; 2. Lord Bridgerton, Jason Beattie, Brian Georges; 3. Outlawsandlegends, John Raynard, John Raynard

Time: 30.4, 1:01.2, 1:32.3, 2:03

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Smith Pete, Jeff Nisonger, Randy Smith; 5. Stapleton, Luke Hanners, Terry Thompson Jr.; 6 Joyridin Hd, Christian Myers, Charles Myers

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $6,306

1. Petra Petra Petra, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 2. What A Return, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 3. Lead Singer, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.

Time: 34.2, 1:08.2, 1:42.2, 2:13.3

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Queen Kathryn W, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 5. Rose Run Ashton, David Young II, Pamela Young

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $6,306

1. Ella Jo, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 2. Forever Girl, Roy Wilson, Tommie Jones; 3. Emerald Diamond, Tim Deaton, Steve Carter

Time: 31.3, 1:01.0, 1:32.4, 2:03.2

Rest of field in order of finish

5. Terri Contrary, Charles Bolen, Mark Winters; 6. Mystic Terror, Jason Beattie, Dan O’Mara

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,040

1. Maddie’s Delite, David Young II, Steve Carter; 2. Juicy Gossip Girl, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 3. Crosswinds Sweetpe, Tim Deaton, David Elliott

Time: 31.2, 1:03.4, 1:34.3, 2:04.0

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Star Rockn, Scott Cisco, Brian Roebuck; 5. Four Carat Rock, Luke Hanners, Ben Davis

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $3,855

1. Teabythesea, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 2. Brian’s Pop Can, Shawn Barker II, Logan Rowe; 3. Slingshot Scooter, Tim Deaton, Trent Tharps Jr.

Time: 32.0, 1:04.1, 1:35.4, 2:05.2

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Fear The Panda, Randall Smith, Randy Smith; 5. Rose Run Andy, Jason Beattie, Tyler Cook; 6. Crusin Illusion, Luke Hanners, Bret Schwartz

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $3,855

1. Sparky’s Desire, Jason Beattie, Tyler Tinch; 2. King Of The USA, Shawn Barker II, Michael Hitchcock; 3. Secret Fire, Luke Hanners, Jim Arledge Jr.

Time: 30.1, 1:00.3, 1:31.3, 2:04.0

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Terror Train, Terry Hall, Millard Adams, 5. Romeo’s Request, Scott Cisco, Mike Polhamus; 6. Fear Me All, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.

RACE NO. 11, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIFTH DIVISION, PURSE $3,040

1. Survivin Fire, Shawn Barker II, Michael Hitchcock; 2. Hold My Halo, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 3. Sports Terror, Clayton Pfeifer, Phillip Groves

Time: 31.0, 1:02.0, 1:33.2, 2:03.2

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Miami Vice, Luke Hanners, Bret Schwartz; 5. Cruz To Barcelona, David Young II, Steve Carter; 6. Fear Miss America, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings

RACE NO. 12, THE 37th D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC, PACE, PURSE $10,000

1. U Do It Dragon, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Big Bad Elly, Jason Beattie, Christi Noble; 3. Go Accordingly, Scott Cisco, Mike Polhamus

Time: 29.4, 1:00.1, 1:31.0, 2:02.2

Rest of field in order of finish

4. Fearless Lizzy, Charles Bolen, Larry Six; 5. Legendary Night, Shawn Barker II, Craig Bowman; 6. Miss Dragon, Herbie Brown, Larry Six; 7. Sams Legend, Luke Hanners, Bret Schwartz