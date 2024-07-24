Trimmer debuts in ‘Mean Girls’

Jocelyn Darci Trimmer, a Washington High School alumna, has made her debut in the acclaimed musical: “Mean Girls.”

With a pink carpet rollout, Trimmer joined the star-studded company as a member of the ensemble and an understudy for the role of Regina George.

“Mean Girls” is a hilarious new musical based on the hit movie of the same name. Direct from Broadway, the North American tour is playing in over 50 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada throughout 2024 and 2025.

For those eager to see this talented Blue Lion on stage, “Mean Girls” will be performing at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2024. Tickets are available now at: playhousesquare.org/events/detail/mean-girls-2

For more information about the show, visit: meangirlsontour.com

After graduating from Washington High School in 2020, Trimmer graduated summa cum laude from Kent State University in 2024 with a BFA in musical theater and a BA in dance studies. You can follow her career at: jocelyndarcitrimmer.com