‘The Peach Man’ to visit Wednesday Farmers Market

Red Haven peaches will be available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — George Hermes, aka “The Peach Man,” will be bringing his Red Haven peaches to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market this week, joining the other fine summer produce brought by Bridgeview Gardens.

Julie G’s delicious cookies, Nancy’s famous crocheted baby essentials, Jim’s premium ground beef and Bob’s assortment of brats round out the products coming this week. The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, WIC FM coupons, Senior FM benefits, but NO EBT SNAP (perhaps in 2025). Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products.

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including candy onions, green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, new potatoes and more. Potted sunflowers.

THE PEACH MAN (George Hermes): Freshly picked local (Hillsboro) Red Haven peaches.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents. NEW this week, essential oil car diffusers.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, Cracker Jack, and double chocolate fudge.