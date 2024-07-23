FCPH releases food inspection reports

The following are food inspection reports recently released by Fayette County Public Health:

Launch Jeffersonville, 8800 Factory Shop Blvd. — May 23, 2024

According to management, they have cheese that is cooled and reheated the next day. She stated that the cheese is placed into a freezer at end of day. The cheese hot holding temperature was at 110 degrees F. Perishable food in a hot holding state must be at least 135 degrees F or above for food safety. Soil accumulation in oven must be cleaned. Perishable food must be cooled withing two hours from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F, and total of six hours from 135 degrees F to 41 degrees F or less. Reheating commercially processed food must be reheated to at least 135 degrees F for hot holding. Ice accumulation found in both ice cream freezers. Ice holder lid does not fit in box, so it was just lying in the ice. Proper lid is required to prevent contamination by hands.

Soil accumulation found in the following areas: restroom – floor, baseboards and walls. kitchen – floor, baseboards and walls near the baseboards, floor drain.

Pizza oven has oil/soil accumulation and needs to be cleaned more frequently. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch at a frequency necessary to keep them cleaned.

Ice cream scooper was stored in stagnant water. A scooper stored in a water pit must be under continuous running water to properly rinse and prevent contamination. The spicket was turned on during the inspection and the scooper was replaced with a new one.

Cheese found inside hot holding warmer at 110 degrees F and must be at 135 degrees F and above. It was recommended to add more water and increase temperature. Check frequently.

No thermometer provided for hot holding unit. A thermometer must be provided to ensure safe temperatures.

Launch Jeffersonville, 8800 Factory Shops Blvd. — May 30, 2024

Follow-up. The pizza ovens are now clean. Ice removed from both ice cream freezers. According to staff, they are no longer holding cheese hot and have pre-packaged cheese cups instead. No ice cream scoop was observed, however the water rinse pit was on. Overall cleanliness has improved. Ice holder lid now fits and covers ice properly. Thermometer now provided.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 8420 Factory Shops Blvd. — May 23, 2024

Using time without temperature control on cheese, however the cheese is not date-stamped or time-stamped to indicate discard time. Time without temperature control, max of four hours. The food must have an initial temperature of 41 degrees F or less, marked to indicate time of four hours past time food removed from temperature and discarded.

Soiled food pans found and must be cleaned to sight. Food safety certifications unavailable. Vomit and diarrhea cleanup policy available, however no equipment to carry out procedure.

Food pans found with a greasy film and food residue on clean equipment rack. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch.

One of the heating lamps is out in hot holding cabinet. Cheese found at 111 degrees F and must be 135 degrees F or above for food safety. Also, equipment must be maintained in good repair. According to management, the heating cabinet only goes up to 130 degrees F and they are discarding the food at most every four hours. The four hour time without temperature control procedure must include an initial temperature of 41 degrees F or less when removed from cold holding. The food must be marked marked to indicate the time that is four hours past removing from cold holding. Can be served at any temperature, then discarded at the four hour expiration time.

No hot water provided at hand washing sink in restroom. Cracked floor tile found on restroom floor. Raid spray found stored on restroom shelf. These chemicals are not permitted inside the facility and must be applied only by a licensed applicator.

Days Inn by Wyndham, 1810 Victoria St. — May 24, 2024

No mop sink provided. According to owner, the mop sink was removed and replaced with a hand washing sink. At least one service sink or one curbed cleaning facility equipped with a floor drain shall be provided and conveniently located. The large reach-in coolers and freezers are house appliances. These must be commercial grade appliances. Thermometers needed for all cold holding and hot holding units.

No dish detergent available for dish sink. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. No sanitizer for dishes available. No test strips for the chemical sanitizer available.

Facility found operating without a license. The operator must lease operation until you provide all materials needed for licensing and are approved. All surfaces must be cleaned prior to next pre-licensing inspection.

Food license application is denied.

The mop sink installation must be approved by the building department prior to installation.

Updated plans must be provided to reflect these changes along with a plan review fee of $100.