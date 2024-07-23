Defending national champ Michigan, Ohio State dominate Big Ten’s top preseason position honors

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Players from defending national champion Michigan and Ohio State claimed seven of the Big Ten’s 12 positional honors on Tuesday.

They were selected by a media panel on the first of three conference media days in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes had four selections — safety Caleb Downs, receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end JT Tuimoloau. The Wolverines selections consisted of defensive tackle Mason Graham, defensive back Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

Dillon Gabriel, who left Oklahoma for Oregon, was named the league’s top quarterback. Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai rounded out the selections.

Home Field

In this era of conference realignment and constant change in college football, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti announced the Big Ten championship will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium through at least 2028.

Indianapolis’ downtown venue has hosted every conference title game since the inaugural one played in 2011.

Expansion from 14 to 18 teams led to the elimination of the league’s two-division format this season. Instead, the teams with the two best conference records will square off Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.