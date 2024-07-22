What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

We’ve got two more weeks of jam-packed Summer Reading fun! Take a look at next week’s lineup of Carnegie Public Library programming:

Each week begins with the Carnegie Children’s Garden Club at 10 a.m. Meet Ms. Raina and Park Ranger Elizabeth in the garden to weed, water, and enjoy a popsicle. For kids of all ages. Also on Monday, July 22 at 4 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to teach and learn, play, and jam at Uke Club.

On Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m., Ms. Bonnie leads a weekly storytime: Bonnie’s Books at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church. This program includes books, songs, fingerplays, and crafts, and is geared towards children ages birth to 5 and their siblings. Also on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. is our Annual Bike Bash. This year’s theme is “Wizard of Oz.” Meet at Grace Community Church ready to roll! Decorate your bikes/wagons/scooters in the Wizard of Oz theme! We will decorate bikes and line up for the parade between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. At 12 p.m., we parade to St. Catherine’s Manor where the staff has prepared snacks and fun!

Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. is our children’s Summer Book Club! The book to read before book club is “Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novel,” which is available as a paperback and on Hoopla. Each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Miss Raina hosts a storytime in Washington Court House titled Little Wigglers! This storytime is for our youngest patrons and includes music, rhyming, and reading and is designed for babies and toddlers ages birth to 3.

On Fridays at 11 a.m., Mr. Aaron hosts Kindergarten Gear Up. Intended for ages 4-5, this storytime features a curriculum designed to prepare kids for their first year of school. Also on Friday, at 4 p.m., is Games Club! Enjoy Minute to Win It, carnival games, Bingo, Uno, and more!

Coming up is our Annual Tiny Art Show! Pick up your tiny canvas beginning Monday, July 22 through Saturday, Aug. 3 (while supplies last), and turn in your completed project by Thursday, Aug. 8 to be featured in the art show on Friday, Aug. 9. All canvases will continue to be showcased through September. Join us to support our community’s artists and enjoy a unique, inspiring experience where small art makes a big impact! The Tiny Art Show is for artists of all ages!

If you haven’t registered for the Summer Reading Program yet, there is still time! You can visit us in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sign up online on our Beanstack website at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Children, teens, and adults can all sign up for the Summer Reading Program!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library or give us a call at 740-335-2540. Calendars and information are also available online at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.