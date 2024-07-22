Three candidates run for 2 seats on FSWCD Board Devon Jenkins Jeanne Carr Fred Melvin

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Three candidates are running for two seats on the Board of Supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District.

The supervisors are public officials elected through a special election. The District covers the entirety of Fayette County. Those elected will serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2025. The board is composed of five supervisors.

The duties of the board include being familiar with and understanding the land and water conditions within the entire district; developing and implementing a strategic plan and an annual plan of work for the conservation and development of natural resources of the district; and establishing sound policies and priorities concerning the work to be accomplished in conservation education and technical assistance on the land.

Fred Melvin is running for re-election to the board. Gary Reiterman is retiring after 30 years of service. Jeanne Carr and Devon Jenkins are seeking to join the board for the first time. The following candidate information was provided by the respective candidates.

Fred Melvin has served as a supervisor since 2004. He is a lifelong resident of Fayette County. He and his wife Debra have raised three sons, Benson, Clark, and Henry. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1982 with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural mechanization and systems. He currently farms with his brother, John C. Melvin. The total operation has grown to 3,300 acres of owned and rented ground where they grow corn, soybeans, wheat and hay. Most crops are no-till. He plants cereal rye as a cover crop.

Melvin is a member of the Fayette County Agronomy Club, Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, and has been a 4-H advisor. He is also a member of Grace Community Church where he is active on the finance, mission, and deacon boards.

Jeanne Carr is originally from Waterford, Ohio, which is a small town in southeast Ohio near Marietta. She is a graduate of Wilmington College where she received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture (animal science) with a minor in business administration. She moved to Washington Court House in 2011 when she started her career at Farm Credit Mid-America. She is currently an associate resolutions officer in the Washington Court House branch. She works with commercial agricultural customers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. She is married to David Carr. They have two children, Connor (6) and Adaline (4). The own and operate a row crop farm in Union Township. Carr is a member of Fayette County Farm Bureau, Miami Trace FFA Alumni, and Grace United Methodist Church.

Devon Jenkins is 28-years-old and has lived in Fayette County his entire life. He has worked as a firefighter/EMT for the past 10 years at the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District and Fayette County EMS. He is a member of the Jeffersonville Lions club, Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge #468, and the Washington Shrine club. He has been involved with farming since he was in Jr. High School. When not at work, he operates his family’s 60-acre farm located in Jefferson Township with his close friend Jeff Warner. They recently took on another “community” project in Jeffersonville, the old Morrow Funeral home building. They plan to do a major remodel and re-open as a funeral home. Jenkins says he is very passionate about agriculture, especially preserving the farmland in our county. Education of agriculture to our non-farming and young residents is very important. Many people do not understand the many things that goes on in the farming world. He wants to educate as many people as possible about the things that they are unfamiliar about.

The election of supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will be held in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code. Eligible voters must be at least 18 years of age and either reside in Fayette County, or own or occupy land within Fayette County. A corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State that owns land or occupies land in Fayette County may vote for supervisor. The corporation, partnership, association, or other entity registered with the Ohio Secretary of State must designate a single representative to cast its ballot.

There are three ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot: (1) At the SWCD office, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House, OH 43160, from July 8, 2024 until Aug. 6, 2024 during normal business hours; or (2) At the SWCD Annual Meeting, which will take place at The Depot on Main, 215 S. Main St., Washington Court House on Aug. 6. Voting will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ; or (3) Voting absentee from 7/8/2024 until 8/6/2024, by requesting the ballot application and election ballot from the SWCD office at the following address: 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House, OH 43160, by calling 740-313-3214, or email [email protected]. Absentee ballots must be received by the SWCD office by Aug. 6 and before 4 p.m.

Contact FSWCD Director Chet Murphy at 740-313-3214 or [email protected] for more information.

FSWCD will be holding a joint annual meeting with Fayette Farm Bureau on Aug. 6. The meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Voters do not have to purchase a ticket in order to vote. Persons wishing to attend the annual meeting and meal should contact Fayette Farm Bureau at 937-382-4407 before July 29 to RSVP. Tickets are limited and are $12 each, payable at the door.