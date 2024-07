Mallory Johnson’s reserve grand champion sheep sold for $3,000 at the Junior Fair Livestock Sale Thursday, July 18, 2024 at the Fayette County Fair. The buyers were Union Savings Bank, SVG Toyota, 1st State Bank, John Hinderer Ford, McDonald’s of Fayette County, 5/3 Bank, Shane McMahon, Jenny & Doug Coe and SVG GM.

Kim Penwell | Record-Herald