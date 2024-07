The participants in the Fayette County Junior Fair horse versatility class held on Thursday, July 18: (left to right) front row - Joella Miller, Lanie Dawes, and Molly Payton; back row - 2024 Horse Queen Keirlyn Calentine, Mason Collins, Ella Hill, Ali Swigert, Taylor Payton, Lydia Farmer, and show judge Madison Johnson.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark