2nd-annual Mike Mallow Memorial Ride held Saturday

The American Legion Riders held the Mike Mallow Memorial Ride to honor him on Saturday. The Washington Fire Department hoisted the flag and all the riders followed their police escort through town on their way to Mt. Sterling for the first stop on their travels. Gail Allen | R-H photos Kaylee (left) and Bonny Mallow are honoring their father/husband with the second-annual Mike Mallow Memorial Ride with the American Legion Riders. The American Legion Post 25, American Legion Riders group gathered at the post to take part in the Mike Mallow Memorial Ride on Saturday.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The American Legion Post 25, American Legion Riders held the Mike Mallow Memorial Run on Saturday, in memory of veteran Mike Mallow.

Mallow was a charter member of the American Legion Riders, past commander of the Legion, a firefighter, and auxiliary Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Mallow died July 16, 2022.

His daughter, Kaylee Mallow, said her “dad was tireless in his efforts to support other veteran events, charities, and motorcycle rides.”

Mallow’s widow, Bonny, and daughter Kaylee sponsored this second-annual ride and said this ride is dedicated to Brian Finney, Mike’s best friend, who was also a charter member of the American Legion Riders.

The ride left the American Legion Post 25 on State Route 22 at noon, with a Washington Police Department escort, heading toward their first stop in Mt. Sterling, with other stops along the way, ending at the Washington Cemetery to visit the gravesites.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Military Purple Heart Program to fund care packages for service members overseas.