2nd-annual Mike Mallow Memorial Ride held Saturday

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The American Legion Post 25, American Legion Riders held the Mike Mallow Memorial Run on Saturday, in memory of veteran Mike Mallow.
Mallow was a charter member of the American Legion Riders, past commander of the Legion, a firefighter, and auxiliary Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Mallow died July 16, 2022.
His daughter, Kaylee Mallow, said her “dad was tireless in his efforts to support other veteran events, charities, and motorcycle rides.”
Mallow’s widow, Bonny, and daughter Kaylee sponsored this second-annual ride and said this ride is dedicated to Brian Finney, Mike’s best friend, who was also a charter member of the American Legion Riders.
The ride left the American Legion Post 25 on State Route 22 at noon, with a Washington Police Department escort, heading toward their first stop in Mt. Sterling, with other stops along the way, ending at the Washington Cemetery to visit the gravesites.
All proceeds from this event will go to the Military Purple Heart Program to fund care packages for service members overseas.