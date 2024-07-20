Grand Champion turkey brings in $1,800 at Fayette Co. Fair

Caleb Bennett’s Grand Champion Turkey brought in $1,800 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were SVG Toyota/GM, Wingate Packaging, Union Savings Bank, Eagles #423, Court House Fitness, 5/3 Bank, 1st State Bank and S&D Family Tire Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Luke Bennett’s Reserve Champion Turkey netted $800 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were SVG Toyota/GM, Wingate Packaging, Union Savings Bank, Eagles #423, Court House Fitness, 5/3 Bank, 1st State Bank and S&D Family Tire. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

