Jaxon Blair’s Grand Champion Rabbit sold for $700 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were John Hinderer Ford, Roberts H20, Robin’s Nest, Donald Fleak, Tony Anderson and Bob Peterson. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Alyvia Atkinson’s Reserve Champion Rabbit sold for $1,000 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were Wingate Packing and Harry’s Heating and Cooling Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

