Corbin Melvin’s Grand Champion Meat Goat sold for $2,250 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were Fayette Veterinary Hospital, EZ Oil, Meat Goat Association, Melvin Farms, McDonald Feed, Carole Pontious, Buckeye ILL and Skin Firm.

Ella Butts’ Reserve Champion Meat Goat sold for $1,300 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyer was John Hinderer Ford.