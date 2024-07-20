Grand Champion Dairy Goat brings $2,200 at Fayette Co. Fair

Havyn Hughes’ Grand Champion Dairy Goat sold for $2,200 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were Rancher’s Roast Beef, SVG Toyota/GM, Brenda Hughes, Domtar, Shane McMahon, 1st State Bank, Eagles #423, S&D Tire, Union Savings Bank, Reiterman, Wingate Packing, Havens, John Hinderer Ford and 5/3 Bank.
Lauren Thompson’s Reserve Champion Dairy Goat sold for $1,000 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were John Hinderer Ford, Havens, Red Maple Goats and Mayer Farm Equipment.