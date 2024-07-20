Grand Champion Dairy Goat brings $2,200 at Fayette Co. Fair

Havyn Hughes’ Grand Champion Dairy Goat sold for $2,200 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were Rancher’s Roast Beef, SVG Toyota/GM, Brenda Hughes, Domtar, Shane McMahon, 1st State Bank, Eagles #423, S&D Tire, Union Savings Bank, Reiterman, Wingate Packing, Havens, John Hinderer Ford and 5/3 Bank. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Lauren Thompson’s Reserve Champion Dairy Goat sold for $1,000 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were John Hinderer Ford, Havens, Red Maple Goats and Mayer Farm Equipment. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

