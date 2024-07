Sarah Whitney’s Grand Champion chicken sold for $1,600 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were Eagles #423, SVG Toyota/GM, Doug and Jenny Coe, Jason Little, LCNB Bank, Jim Garland and John Hinderer Ford. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Jonah Goddard’s Reserve Champion chicken sold for $750 during the livestock sale at the Fayette County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2024. The buyers were Eagles #423, SVG Toyota/GM, Big Cats Pay Lake and Weade Law Office. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

