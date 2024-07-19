Winners from dairy goat show announced

Havyn Hughes was named the overall dairy market goat showman and overall dairy showman at Thursday’s Fayette County Junior Fair dairy goat show. Photos by Elizabeth Clark Havyn Hughes (third from right) won champion dairy wether and grand champion Fayette County dairy kid born & raised. She is pictured here with, from left to right, Hunter Hughes, show judge Tracy Dendinger, Randy, Monique, and Hartlyn Hughes. Reserve champion dairy wether went to Lauren Thompson (center), pictured with show judge Tracy Dendinger and Chas Grover. Hannah Gray won reserve champion Fayette County dairy kid born and raised, pictured with 2024 Dairy Goat Ambassador Laine Holstein. Lauren Thompson won overall dairy doe champion. She is pictured with the 2024 Dairy Goat Ambassador Laine Holstein. Hayden Bartruff won reserve overall dairy doe and is pictured with 2024 Fair Queen Amberly Szczerbiak. Hayden Bartruff won overall dairy breeding showman. He is pictured with 2024 Dairy Goat Ambassador Laine Holstein and 2024 Fayette County Queen’s Attendant Kaley Moser.

