Meet Robin Dement at the Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Meet Robin Dement, owner of Edlynn’s Attic. A mother of three and grandmother of seven, Robin has been knitting for about 20 years. She started with craft shows, accruing a large yarn stash. A visit to a yarn crawl (an event promoting yarn and yarn sales) in Virginia prompted her to open her own shop. She now has a “brick and mortar” shop (8415 State Route 28 in Leesburg), on her farm property, where she and Rob live with their goats and cows. Her shop is open on Fridays (12-5 p.m.) and Saturdays after the market (2-5 p.m.), with longer Saturday hours during non-market Saturdays (10-5p.m).

Robin tells us that she “picked the Fayette County Farmers Market because of its size — not too big and not too small. I thought it might help get my name out there. What I like most about FCFM is how friendly and helpful everyone is. I also like the variety of vendors, I’m getting a lot of my produce from the market since I don’t have time to grow my own, and I can get things I don’t usually grow. I believe in buying local as much as possible.”

Please take the opportunity to stop by Robin’s booth; meet her and Rob, check out the crafts, and ask about her wares and special yarns.

This week’s Community Guest at the Farmers Market is Jennifer Eggleton with OSU Extension. She will have info on Extension AG programs and the County 4-H program, as well as information regarding the food related activities offered in the county. These include food preservation (canning, freezing) and meal preparation. Suggestions on with ways to stretch a household’s food budget and maximize one’s SNAP EBT benefits are also available.

Children shopping at this week’s market can stop by the Kids Activity Table at the Info Booth to make a mini garden sign for their garden or flower pot with Mrs. Debra.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Fresh cut flower bouquets and arrangements, dried flower arrangements, houseplants, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh produce including peaches, blackberries, slicing and cherry tomatoes, candy onions, zucchini, yellow summer squash, green beans, green bell peppers, hot peppers, potatoes, eggplant and cucumbers. Potted sunflowers.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crocheted blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, beaded and macrame pacifier clips, crinkle squares and other baby teethers. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers, essential oil car diffusers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Dog biscuits, wax melts, loveys, fingerless gloves, scarves, knitted animal baskets and snakes and baking mixes.

Engeti (Alana Walters & Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, Cracker Jack and lemon bars.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams/Jellies/Fruit Butters: All in stock. New this week: Traffic Jam 2024 (strawberry, gooseberry & blackberry), pear butter, gooseberry jam. Also, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans. Produce: blackberries and half-runner green beans.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.