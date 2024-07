Grand champion sheep brings $5,000 at the fair

Isabella Bonham’s grand champion sheep brought her $5,000 in the sale at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were LCNB Bank, JM Cattle, SVG Toyota/GM, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, John Heinz, Shane McMahon Insurance, Doug & Jenny Coe, Riley Show Cattle, McDonald’s of Fayette County, Brenda Mossbarger, Jason Little, Harold’s Equipment, Complete Floor Care, Dr. Jarvis - Greenfield Vet Clinic, Big Cats Pay Lake and Havens Landscaping. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald Mallory Johnson’s reserve grand champion sheep sold for $3,000 at the Junior Fair Livestock Sale Thursday, July 18, 2024 at the Fayette County Fair. The buyers were Union Savings Bank, SVG Toyota, 1st State Bank, John Hinderer Ford, McDonald’s of Fayette County, 5/3 Bank, Shane McMahon, Jenny & Doug Coe and SVG GM. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald

