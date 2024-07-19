Grand champion hog sells for $5,000 at the fair

Dane Wilt’s grand champion hog sold for $5,000 at the Fayette County Fair livestock sale Thursday, July 18, 2024 at the Fayette County Fair. The buyers Domtar, John Hinderer Ford, Shane McMahon Insurance, SVG Toyota/GM, Eagles Lodge #423, Bryan McCoy Family, Nutrien Ag, Pork Producers, Nate Warner, Wilt Farm, Diversified Insurance, G.L. Pettit, S&D Family Tire and Auto, Jenny & Doug Coe, May Family, 5/3 Bank, McDonalds of Fayette County, Union Savings Bank, Riley Family Cattle and Double Livestock. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald Drew Sharp’s reserve grand champion hog sold for $3,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were Nutrien Ag, Pork Producers, Gustin Seed, Bryan McCoy, Domtar, Shane McMahon, SVG GM/Toyota, Faris Insurance, McDonald’s of Fayette County, Nate Warner, Double Livestock, S&D Family Tire, Teresa Hafenbach, Brenda Hughes, 5/3 Bank, 1st State Bank, John Hinderer Ford, Atomic Credit Union, Pro-Hoe Enterprises, Brian Reeves, Reiterman Feed and Sharp Construction. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald

