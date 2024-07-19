Grand champion dairy steer brings $2,500 at the fair

Michael Schappacher’s Grand champion dairy steer sold for $2,500 at the Fayette Country Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were Eagles Lodge #423. In front, Schappacher siblings; (back, l-r); Scot Flowers (Eagles), Brian Anthony (Eagles), Jason Flowers (Eagles) and Michael Schappacher. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald Brady Sheets’ reserve grand champion dairy steer sold for $2,000 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were: Cottrill Seeds, Jim Worley, McDonald Feed, Havens Landscaping, Cummings Farm. Brady Sheets stands at right. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald

