Grand champion beef steer sells for $7,500

Colton Fannin’s grand champion beef steer sold for $7,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were John Hinderer Ford, Eagles Lodge #423, SVG GM/Toyota, McDonald’s of Fayette County, 5/3 Bank, In Memory of Roger Bonham, Dr. Jarvis Greenfield Vet Clinic, Nutrien Ag, Ag Pro, Farm Credit Service, United Producers, Mayer Farm Equipment, Cummings Farm, Brenda Mossbarger Auditor, Jason Little Fayette Co. Engineer, Jess Weade Prosecuting Attorney, LCNB Bank, Wendt Group, Sexton Farms, Shane McMahon, Parrish Towing, JR Cook & family and Stine Seed. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald Casey Cottrill’s reserve grand champion beef steer sold for $7,250 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were McDonald’s of Fayette County, Brian Reeves Insurance, CT Electric, May Family, Cummings Farms, Reiterman, Sanders Cattle, Mossbarger Smithson, Deiff Farms, S&D Family Tire, Ag Pro, John Hinderer Ford, Wendt Group, Nutrien Ag, Dr. Jarvis Greenfield Vet, Farm Credit Service, Harold’s Equipment, Valley & Dorn Insurance, Jerry Haag Motors, SVG, Kirks Furniture, Faris Insurance, Brace Place Ortho, Weade Prosecuting Atty, Jason & Whitney Gentry, Mike Carey, 1st State Bank, Doug & Jenny Coe, Nate Warner and Anderson Equipment. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald

