Grand champion beef feeder fetches $4,200 at the fair

Natalie Lindsey’s grand champion beef feeder brought $4,200 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were Reiterman, SVG Toyota, Brace Place Orthodontist, McDonald’s of Fayette County, Jess Weade Prosecuting Attorney, Cottrill Seeds, John Hinderer Ford, Ag Pro, Anderson Equipment, Dr. Jarvis Greenfield Vet, Union Stockyards and Vallery & Dorn Insurance. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald Bryson Bihl’s reserve grand champion beef feeder sold for $3,500 at the Fayette County Fair Thursday, July 18, 2024. The buyers were Bihl Family Farms, Beathard Family, Kopp Land & Livestock, 1st State Bank, Merchants Bank, Buckskin Ag, Dr. Jarvis Greenfied Vet, Binegars Truck & Auto, Garman Construction, Greenfield Research, Merchants Bank Greenfield and Garman Feed & Supply. Kim Penwell | Record-Herald

